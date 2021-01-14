The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has dismissed report which suggests students disregard the covid-19 safety protocols on its campuses.

According to the Institution, all protocols are in force with strict measures in place to ensure adherence contrary to reports published on page 9 of the Republic Press Wednesday edition.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the institution indicated veronica buckets and sanitisers have been mounted at vantage points accessible to students and staff.

ALSO READ:

It added that by way of adhering to the social distancing protocols, all first-year undergraduate students now attend lectures at its Dzorwulu campus with a considerable number at the Ringway campus.

Read the full statement below: