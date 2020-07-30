Students of Kpandai Senior High School (KPANSEC) have rendered an unqualified apology to the headmaster and entire teaching staff of the school for causing a scuffle.

The students also copied the Director of Education for the district, Madam Faustina Nayan, Police Commander Bernard Nugan, District Chief Executive (DCE) and Northern Regional Director of Education in their letter.

DSP Bernard Norgah, receiving the letter promised not to take their ‘indiscipline’ to heart when preventing malpractice during their West African Certificate Examinations.

He applauded the Kpandai Peace Council for their efforts in maintaining peace and order in the district.

Two weeks ago, KPANSEC became a hub for chaos when some final year students clashed with teachers who attempted to seize their phones for flouting school regulations.

The students hurled stones at police personnel and teachers who tried to calm the situation, forcing them to boycott lessons.