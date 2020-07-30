Maverick politician, Kennedy Agyapong has angrily reacted to the killing of 90-year-old Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the Savannah region.

News of Madam Denteh’s murder last week has sparked outrage amid condemnations and calls for swift probe into the matter.

Akua Denteh was slapped, kicked and caned last Thursday after being accused of witchcraft by a supposed priestess.

In a video that went viral, two women were seen beating the woman, while she was heard begging for her life.

Speaking in an interview on an Accra-based radio station, Mr Agyapong who described the act as painful said it had dented the country’s image.

“Killing a human being in the name of religion? I always say that religion is impeding progress in this country and we are disgracing ourselves around the globe.

“The perpetrators must be charged with treason and executed by firing squad or hanged,” he fumed.

He went on to quiz the eye-witnesses who only watched on and did nothing to stop the gruesome act.

“What is happening in Ghana? Killing your fellow human being, a 90-year-old human being and you have people standing by looking on and doing nothing about it,” he quizzed.

Five persons are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations as Kafaba has turned into a ‘ghost’ town.

The police are however on a manhunt for the prime suspects who have reportedly fled to Yeji.

The suspects are one Sanje who is said to have hosted Hajia Filipina and a priestess who declared the deceased a witch.

The other suspects are one Aliu, a teacher, Bumaye, Ashley and Manafo.