Family of the 90-year-old woman lynched at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region is calling for the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime including the Chief of the community.

They say the circumstances leading to the gruesome killing of the old woman was against her fundamental human rights.

The old woman whose name has been given as Dente Akua was accused of witchcraft by a supposed soothsayer.

In a video, two women were seen beating the woman, while she was heard begging for her life.

According to information gathered from the family of the deceased, the chief of the community allegedly invited the soothsayer to the community.

The chief claims were that the Kafaba community was lagging behind in terms of development and attributed it to witchcraft.

The soothsayer is said to have arrived in the community on Tuesday July 21 to commence her spiritual work.

The soothsayer pointed to the deceased as the reason behind the predicaments of the community,an allegation the deceased and her family denied.

But the soothsayer will not let her be.

On Thursday July 23 at bout 8:00am, the deceased was sent to the compound of one Sanja where she was tortured to death by two women.

Spokesperson to the family, Mahama Dominic Saaka blamed the Chief for the barbaric act meted on the deceased, calling for his arrest and the other perpetrators.

The first born of the deceased, Mahama Salami want police to expedite action on the case.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been conveyed from Kafaba by Police in Salaga and deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

Police in Salaga confirmed the incident but say they are yet to make any arrest