Teachers of Kpandai Senior High School (Kpansec) in the Kpandai District in the Northern region of Ghana have boycotted classes after some misunderstanding with students two weeks ago.

The disturbance was caused when students, who were caught flouting school rules on the use of phones, agitated when teachers attempted to seize the devices.

The misunderstanding became intense until the police intervened, resulting in the District Police Commander, DSP Bernard Nugan, sustaining injuries.

Following the incident, some of the teachers have boycotted classes despite preparations for the ongoing final examination.

ALSO

Some pastors and administrators of the school, on behalf of the students, are appealing to their tutors to kindly come back to classrooms to equip the students.

The delegation was led by the church of Pentecost Pastor for Kpandai District, Pastor Francis Kwame Amewondey, S. D. A. pastor, Godfred Goldan and the Roman Catholic priest for Kpandai, Father Charles.