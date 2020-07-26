The week started with calls for Minister of Special Development Initiatives Mavis Hawa Koomson to resign and be prosecuted after she admitted to firing warning shots at a voters’ registration centre.

In view of this, the Electoral Commission warned against the busing of people to voter registration centers after allegations of the act by some political party agents.

With a backlog of 23,000 Covid-19 samples to be tested, the Ghana Health Service announced it will now test what it calls priority cases such as those involving health workers, students, and the critically ill.

Also, the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced lots of freebies in the mid-year supplementary budget including the extension of free water to all Ghanaians for the next 3 months plus free power to life-line consumers.

There’s more in this weekly wrap by Hannah Odame.