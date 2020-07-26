A 25-year-old member of a neighborhood watch, identified as Ashiru Musa Danrimi, has allegedly stabbed himself to death in Kano State over a failed relationship.

The deceased allegedly took his life when his fiancee of many years jilted him and settled down with another man.



It was gathered that their relationship failed to materialise after his financial investments and commitments took a downturn.

Their relationship was a popular one within the neighborhood and not expected to end in a tragedy, and the embarrassment led him to stab himself with a knife.



The Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident, said the Police commander has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident.