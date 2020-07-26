Rapper Kanye West has tweeted a public apology to his wife Kim Kardashian West after he wrote series of incendiary tweets earlier this week claiming she had locked him up and that he was considering divorcing her.

“I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” he wrote in a tweet Saturday.

West also shared a personal story last Sunday about wanting to get an abortion when Kardashian West was pregnant with their first child, North. West shared the story during a campaign rally in South Carolina for the United States presidential election, which he has proclaimed himself as a candidate.

Following West’s comments, Kardashian West made a statement on Instagram on Wednesday asking for “compassion” from the public regarding her husband’s recent public statements.

She said West has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and thanked the public for expressing their concerns.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however, we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding,” she wrote on Instagram.

They have been married for six years and have four children.