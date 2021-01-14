The Akyem Ofoase Police command in the Eastern Region has arrested four young men for allegedly stealing church instruments.

The suspects are 30 year-old driver, Kofi Adu, Stephen Frimpong, a 27-year-old farmer, Anane Blabo 25-year-old Galamsey operator and Bismarck Adu, 25-year-old unemployed.

According to reports from the Akemansa District Police Commander, DSP Ransford Nsiah, the service had intelligence the suspected thieves had broken into two church premises.

Having made their way into the Assemblies of God Church and Open Bible Church at Akyem Ofoase, they took away keyboard and amplifier each from both churches.

They are said to have loaded the instruments into a sack before heading to the lorry station where the driver was apprehended.

Suspect Adu, for fear of going down alone, is said to have immediately gave out the names of his three accomplices, leading to their arrest.

DSP Ransford Nsiah told Adom News’ Kwasi Azor the supects will be arraigned tomorrow.