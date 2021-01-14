The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has issued a caution to the public against recruitment fraudsters acting as agents.

It said scammers are using various online portals to lure potential job seekers with offers as Quantity Surveys with the Authority.

The individuals, GHA said in a press statement, are asking applicants to purchase inspection vouchers PIN for upcoming interviews.

But, the Authority says it follows a formal recruitment process through its Human Resource division and not through scammers.

