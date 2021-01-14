A twenty-two year-old tiler, has appeared before a District Magistrate court at Enchi for allegedly stealing a tricycle belonging to a teacher.

The accused Samuel Kyeremeh denied the charge of stealing.

The court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng granted Kyeremeh bail in the sum of GH¢15,000.00, with two sureties to be justified, one must post a security deposit of GH¢7,500.00.

He will re-appear before court on Friday January 15, 2021.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that, the complainant, Helena Arthur and Kyeremeh, are both residents of Enchi in the Aowin Municipality.

He said during the month of March 2020, the complainant purchased a Bajaj boxer tricycle with registration number M-20-AS-2963 valued GH¢15,000 for commercial purposes.

Inspector Agyare said Kyeremeh approached the complainant and expressed interest to work with her tricycle for her, so a verbal agreement was made on the daily sales and management of the tricycle after which it was released to the accused to commence work.

Prosecution said after Kyeremeh took possession of the tricycle he in turn sublet same to another person to the displeasure of the complainant when she got information of the development.

He said all efforts made by the complainant to retrieve the tricycle proved futile as Kyeremeh started playing hide and seek with her.

Inspector Agyare said on May 22, the accused called the complainant and informed her that the tricycle was missing and that he had officially reported the matter at the Enchi Police station.

The prosecution said the complainant waited for weeks and since there was no information on the purported theft, she visited the Enchi Police station to make an enquiry.

He said when the complainant visited the said Police station she realised that no such complaint had been made to the police.

He said she therefore, lodged a formal complaint against Kyeremeh where he was arrested to assist investigation.