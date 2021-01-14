The National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament has demanded the abrogation of a new contract between the government and South African firm, Mota – Engil.

The deal is for the expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway into both three-lane and two-lane stretches.

But, spokesperson for the NDC Caucus on roads, Kwame Agbodza says the $570 million contract was solely sourced without basis and should be terminated.

“So we are telling the government, stop this process, Article 181 has been ignored,” he said.

According to him, the scope of work in terms of reconstructing the motorway is better if awarded to a Ghanaian to benefit the country.

“The top five Ghanaian road contractors can do this at ease and the benefit will be better for Ghanaians,” he said.

However, a statement from the roads minister indicated that the contract was signed on December 16.

Nonetheless, Mr Agbodza noted funds for the project will be either through taxes or bond, therefore maintains it must be solely handled by Ghanaian road contractors to benefit Ghanaians.

“Mota – Engil, since they are not bringing a dime we have no business being part of this at all.

“If they push this we shall call on a parliamentary probe into this contract.”