Great Olympics midfielder, Gladson Awako, has won the Premier League NASCO Player of the Month for December.

Awako beat off competition from Techiman Eleven Wonders’ Salifu Ibrahim, Augustine Boakye from WAFA and Benjamin Tweneboah from Elmina Sharks.

His outstanding form in the six matches under review (November –December) saw him score four goals with three assists.

He also won the NASCO Man of the Match award four times within the period.

For his award, Gladson Awako will receive NASCO Television and a personalised trophy from the award sponsors, Electroland Ghana Limited (NASCO).

Meanwhile, Bechem United Coach, Kwaku Danso, has been named the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League NASCO Coach of the Month for December.

Danso led ‘the Hunters’ to four wins, two draws with no defeat in the month of December as well as the two matches played in November.

He managed his side to three home wins and one away victory after the first six matches of the season (November –December).

He beat competition from Great Olympics’ Annor Walker and WAFA’s Prosper Narteh Ogum.

As his award, Coach Danso will receive a NASCO Television set, a men’s grooming set and a personalised trophy.