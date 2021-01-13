There was drama at the Kasoa toll booth on Tuesday when traders clashed with alleged ‘sakawa’ boys over a snake.

Reports indicate the snake crawled out of their car onto the streets causing fear and panic among witnesses.

They lamented the snake could be for ritual purpose, stating it was rare for that type to come to open spaces.

A young man was seen holding the snake as bystanders, mostly women, express their displeasure over the killing of the snake because they suspected it was a human being.

ALSO READ:

One of the suspects is said to have confronted them for killing the snake.

However, amid the confrontation, a police vehicle, according to reports, pulled off causing them to flee the scene in their vehicle.

Watch the video attached above: