Bawku Central Member of , Mahama Ayariga, has written to the Speaker of Parliament to move a motion for the suspension of fees for tertiary students for the 2021 academic year.

According to Mr Ayariga, the House will request President Akufo-Addo to suspend the fees for continuing students as well as new entrants of public tertiary institutions.

He explains the suspension will be a part of the national COVID relief programmes being implemented by the government as the country continues to battle the covid-19 pandemic has had dire financial implications on students and parents.

The former Minister of Information, among other things, has urged the Speaker to treat his plea as a matter of urgency.

“The urgency of this matter is dictated by the fact that public tertiary institutions are reopening now and students who have been offered admission are requested to make payments before they are admitted.

“They will lose the opportunity if they do not pay. Continuing students must also pay,” parts of the letter read.

Read the letter below: