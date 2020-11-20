Former Minister of Information and Media Relations, Mahama Ayariga has revealed that it is his first time to have seen former President John Dramani Mahama angry and openly insulting former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu over attempts to link the infamous Airbus Scandal to the Agyapa Royalties Deal.

The then Special Prosecutor’s corruption risk assessment and analysis of the Agyapa Royalties Agreement Report, in part had described the former president as the Government Official One.

But the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who felt slighted about the development, described the introduction of a paragraph on the Airbus scandal in the “corruption and anti-corruption risk assessment on the Agyapa Minerals Royalties agreement by Martin Amidu as cowardice and “stupidity”.

“If you [Martin Amidu] were man enough, present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately. And I will come as a man and answer you on Airbus. If you think I’m indicted in Airbus, accuse me directly. But because he is a coward and he knew they were going to discuss Agyapa, he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalise the discussion. I mean what stupidity is this?”

Reacting this on an Accra-based radio station, the Bawku Central Lawmaker said: “I have never seen President John Dramani Mahama very angry or openly insult anybody throughout the many years I have known John Dramani Mahama, so the last time I saw him really be hard on Martin, I just felt that perhaps his approach to doing this to doing this secret job there is something about it he probably hasn’t gotten right”