Celebrated and ace media personality, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, has made a shocking revelation about her family.

According to the relationship expert, she has been married for 30 years with six children; four beautiful daughters and two men.

Disclosing the information in an interview with Joy News’ Becky on the EVIBES show, the Adom FM presenter said she has also been blessed with 11 grandchildren.

This comes as a surprise to many of her fans because the ace media personality has kept her family life private, hence her fame has revolved around her works.

I have been married for close to 30 years… I have four beautiful daughters… and I have two handsome men… if I want to count my grandchildren I have 11 of them, she said.

Watch the video below: