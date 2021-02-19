Seasoned broadcaster, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, has caused a stir with a latest fashionable look without her symbolic headgear.

Known for wrapping several pieces of fabrics in a hollow form around her head, Akumaa has for once gone on a holiday.

She has adopted a stylish frontal ponytail hairstyle, coupled with a well-made-up face as she dons a sparkly corset dress.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Her entire look is enough to warrant stares from guests she will be mingling with at the special event she has been invited to.

Fans have rushed to drop some positive comments under her post, with the speechless lot dropping a love emoji.

Actress Ahuofe Patricia expressed her desire to be like her role model when she grows up; beautiful, talented and blessed.

In an interview dated November 18, 2019, Akumaa Mama Zimbi confessed her headscarf is the only way she attracts the attention she deserves, but her latest image has challenged such a claim.

Whatever it is, her exceptional ways of wearing her headgear also come off as a distinct Akumaa brand, other than the top sex-therapist she is.

Video below: