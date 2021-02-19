The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, Matthew Sylvester Tetteh, is set to cut the sod for the building of an isolation centre at the Amanfro Polyclinic to enhance testing and contact tracing processes.

This kind gesture, he said, had become necessary because of the rate at which the new covid-19 is spreading around the world and having a dramatic impact on the lives of people, communities, and businesses, in Ghana and in the constituency.

He added that the isolation centre, after its construction, will improve quarantine strategies used for COVID-19 patients, the screening process will also be effective.

Mr Tetteh said this at the COVID-19 stakeholders meeting in partnership with the Ga South Municipal Assembly to dialogue with health directorates and other important personalities to know the state of the pandemic at Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro.

He said the lives and safety of the people in the consistency is paramount to him, therefore, organizing the meeting was in the right direction.

At the event, the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro MP also pledged to allocate a van to the health directorate of the municipal assembly to help them convey COVID-19 patients to and fro, and be mobile and snappy in their work.

Amanfro Polyclinic gets isolation centre

Former Deputy Minister of Health, and former MP for Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, who made a presentation, refuted claims of the alleged negative effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on men.

Answering questions posed to him by journalists, he said there were some conspiracy theories about the efficacy of the vaccine and it’s impact on the male sex organ which the country is yet to procure and administer 17.6 million doses in the first half of 2021 as part of an initial push.

Amanfro Polyclinic gets isolation centre

He, therefore, appealed to some Ghanaians he called “the anti-vaccine campaigners” to stop spreading false rumours about the vaccine and encourage the public to get vaccinated when the time comes.

He added that like other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, Ghana is battling a second wave of the novel coronavirus with its daily infection rate rising and close to record levels. So far, records show about 7,931 active cases and 565 deaths, hence the aim of the government to vaccinate the entire population, with an initial target of 20 million people.

He said the wrong notion which is emboldening people to disregard the safety protocols is also the one having a toll on the national response to the disease and affecting the strides the government has made in curbing the spread of the disease.

He appealed to the public to continue to observe social distancing and wear their face masks.