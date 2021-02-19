A total of 15 students from basic, junior, senior and tertiary institutions in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region have tested positive for Covid-19.

The cases were not recorded in school but in the respective homes of the infected pupils and students. The infected students have been isolated and currently receiving treatment at home.

The Municipal Health Director for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Caroline Effah Otoo, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Tarkwa.

According to her, no death has been recorded so far, adding that the patients were responding to treatment.

“The pupils and students, who tested positive, were contacts of their parents who had earlier been confirmed positive of Covid-19, hence they had the infection from their families and not in school,” Mrs Otoo explained.

She noted that they would stay at home for two weeks before returning to school.

The Municipal Health Director for Tarkwa-Nsuaem advised parents to get the right face mask for their wards and ensure they were worn properly to reduce the spread of the virus.

According to the Ghana Health Service, the country has recorded 7,931 active cases, with 565 deaths, 69,775 recoveries out of the 78,271 infections recorded so far.