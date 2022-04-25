Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu had praised his players following their convincing win over Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

The Royals were hosted at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi in the matchday 26 games.

Cities, however, recorded a 3-1 win against the Premier League leaders at their own turf.

Reacting to his team’s victory, Konadu said his vast knowledge of his former club helped them in winning the game.

“Both teams did well, with all due respect to my beloved club Kotoko. It’s a team I know too well and from the initial stages we practiced that we have to come and isolate their full-backs,” the former Asante Kotoko gaffer said at the post-match conference.

He noted that, they could have killed the game in the first half because they had too many scoring opportunities but were only able to score two.

“I believe we could have killed the game in the first half but that is football, we go and try to improve on our finishing in our next games because despite winning 3-1 here, it is still the same three points” Maxwell Konadu added.

The victory for the Royals take them to the 8th position on the League table while Asante Kotoko maintain their lead with eight points advantage.

Legon Cities will host bottom placed Elmina Sharks while Kotoko travel to WAFA in the matchday 27 games this weekend.