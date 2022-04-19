Asamoah Gyan has said he felt betrayed when Kwasi Appiah stripped him of the Black Stars captaincy ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].

Andre Ayew, who was serving as the deputy skipper of the national team, was confirmed as the new captain of the Black Stars with Gyan acting as the general captain of the team.

Following the decision by Kwesi Appiah, who was the then head coach of the team, Gyan announced his retirement from the Black Stars.

However, after a presidential intervention, the striker reversed his decision.

“I felt betrayed when the captaincy was taken from me because the people who know what ensued will tell you that they know that I was betrayed; that’s all I can say.”, the 36-year-old told Accra based Asaase Radio.

Gyan was included in the squad for the 2019 tournament and made two appearances as the Black Stars were eliminated in the round of 16.

Gyan has since not played for the Black Stars, missing out on the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon earlier this year.

The former Stade Rennais and Sunderland forward remains the country’s all-time top goalscorer.