Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketiah, has revealed he has not closed the door on a possible nationality switch to play for Ghana despite representing England at the junior level of international football.

Nketiah has been under the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now, with the FA said to have identified him as a possible addition to the Black Stars team.

The attempts to convince the player to play for Ghana have yielded no positive feedback yet with the GFA still continuing their pursuit.

However, the 22-year-old says he has not made a definite decision on his nationality and is available to play for either the England national or the Black Stas, adding that his situation at Arsenal remains the priority at the moment before settling his national team future.

“My parents are both Ghanaians. It’s a possibility. I am open to both – playing for Ghana or England,” Nketiah told The Beautiful Game podcast.

“Being from Ghana, you are obviously happy they have qualified for the World Cup. I know players like [Thomas] Partey so I am happy for them.

“My club situation is the priority. At the moment, my full focus is on my club [Arsenal] and making sure I sort out things for next season. Once that’s finished, then I can sit down and have that discussion with my family. It’s open to both [countries] and I am not closing the door to anything,” he added.

Quizzed on whether Partey has tried to get him to play for Ghana, Nketiah replied, “He [Partey] has, to be fair.

The Arsenal academy graduate has been restricted to just 14 league appearances this season under Mikel Arteta.