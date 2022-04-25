A 22-year-old man, Kofi Tawia, has allegedly been stabbed to death at Bodomasi in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti region.

The incident occurred Sunday, April 24, 2022.

The Kumawu District Police Commander, DSP Opoku Agyeman Prempeh said a misunderstanding ensued between the deceased and three suspects.

He said one of the suspects called Asiedu stabbed the victim several times with scissors during the brawl.

The victim was rushed to Kumawu Polyclinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The body has been deposited in a morgue at Besoro for preservation and autopsy.

DSP Opoku said they are pursuing the prime suspect and his accomplices and have also commenced investigations into the incident.