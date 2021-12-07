A “strange” restaurant employee allegedly stabbed his female coworker to death after he refused to date him.

Agustin Lucas Mariani, 20, is facing second-degree murder charges for the fatal stabbing of Delfina Pan, 28, in Florida.

As per a Miami Beach police report released on Thursday, a neighbour and friend of pan’s said that Mariani “arrived at the victim’s flat, uninvited, and waited for the victim” on Monday night.

When Pan got home, Mariani asked to speak with her in her flat.

When she refused, an enraged Mariani killed her.

According to police, he “produced a knife and without being provoked began to stab the victim.”

That knife was reportedly missing from Mariani and Pan’s workplace, a local restaurant.

Mariani went on to stab himself in the chest, giving himself a non-fatal wound.

He was then found lying on top of Pan outside her home.

Pan and Mariani were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Pan was pronounced dead and Mariani was charged with second-degree murder as he recovered from his self-inflicted wounds.

The two worked at local restaurant Kansas Bar & Grill where Mariani mostly kept to himself.

“He worked with us,” Pan’s friend told Today in 24.

“A super strange boy and nobody knew anything about his life. He went to work and did not say hello to anyone.”

As per the Miami Herald, police discovered that Pan left work early on Monday, as did Mariani, who was scheduled to work a double shift that day — but he left in the middle of his shift shortly after her.

Mariani didn’t deliver a statement to police, invoking his right to stay silent, according to the Herald.

Pan’s friends told NBC6 that she wanted to become a fashion designer and lived with a childhood friend.

According to her LinkedIn page, Pan graduated from the University of Buenos Aires in 2016 and worked as a graphic designer in her home country.

She moved to the United States two years ago, her friends explained.