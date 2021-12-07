A model who has spent more than £11,000 injecting fillers into her face says she now wants them removed as she’s “forgotten” what she looks like naturally.

Candice Kloss, 21, from New York in the US, wanted to look like a doll when she started having fillers – and she admits she doesn’t regret her decision, but now wants to change back.

The model, who has an IQ of 137 and is a member of Mensa, first started having cosmetic procedures two years ago.

Since then, she’s spent $15,000 (£11,200) on various injections, achieving a “fake” look. Now, she wants to return to “normal.”

She said: “In September 2021 I had the fillers that were in my lips, cheeks and jawline all removed.”

The model, who has 42,000 followers on Instagram @candice_kloss, added: “I realised that it wasn’t enhancing my beauty to continue to get this kind of work, it was making me look older having so much in my face.

“A lot of young women get filler to look younger but we don’t realise when it’s gone too far.”

She argued it was time to be a “natural beauty” and said she feels much better for getting rid of the filler.

“I had forgotten what my face looked like without filler,” she said.

Although her family eventually got used to her Barbie look, Candice says they were initially taken aback when she started her transformation.

She said: “My mum is very happy I’m becoming more natural, she doesn’t like filler. My dad is indifferent, he is used to me being out there.

The Instagram model is a member of Mensa ( Image: Jam Press/@candice_kloss)

“I think because it’s so dramatically different to my natural look they were quite surprised but they’re very supportive.”

Regardless of what others think, headstrong Candice said: “It’s my face and my body.”

Candice’s decision follows a trend of celebrities dissolving fillers in their face in the last few years – including Molly-Mae Hague and Kylie Jenner.

Although she’s easing back on the injections, Candice is still making time to prioritise her appearance and spends 45 minutes every day on her make up.

She said: “I’ve always experimented with different looks, but I really started to embrace the doll style back in 2019.

“For years I was just doing the blonde hair but then slowly got more into it with doll-style makeup.

“Since getting my filler dissolved I haven’t changed my make-up much but it looks much better without the injectables.”

She still spends $2,000 (£1,500) each month on hair extensions and dyeing her hair, which can take hours at a time.

“To keep the ‘doll look’ I love to wear anything white or pink that is pretty and girly,” she said.

“I don’t wear things like baggy jeans or oversized clothing, unflattering clothes like that should only be worn at home.”