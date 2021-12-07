A military man, identified as AB1 Abdul-Latif, has been apprehended by the Wassa Akropong District police command for allegedly raping an 18-year-old while on an anti galamsey operation.

The victim, according to police report, along with her boyfriend, Bismarck Antwi, were returning home from a galamsey site located at Yaw Gyimakrom near Hemang in the district when they were approached by two military men.

She explained that the soldiers, one being the suspect, asked them to show them where the Excavator Machine was operating and they escorted both towards a certain galamsey site.

However, along their way to the said site, they encountered another troop of soldiers at the scene and they arrested the boyfriend.

As result, the victim alleged the said suspect AB1 Abdul – Latif took advantage of the situation and lured her into the bush and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her after which he bolted.

The victim coming out of the bush then narrated her ordeal to her boyfriend.

Subsequently, the victim reported what had happened to the detachment Commander of the Team Sgt. Owusu Darkwah Peter, which prompted an identification parade by the commander.

From the identification parade, the victim was able to point out her assailant with identification Number 202843 AB1 Abdul – Latif.

Suspect AB1 Abdul – Latif was later sent to the police station by the detachment Commander and he was re-arrested and detained.

The Police upon the account of the victim issued a Police Medical Report Form to her to attend hospital for examination and endorsement.