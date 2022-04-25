Latest bride in Nollywood, Rita Dominic was the cynosure of all eyes at colleague, Ini Edo’s birthday party.

On Saturday, April 22nd, the chocolate skin beauty clocked 40 and in celebration of her big day, Ini Edo threw an over the top beach party.

Rita Dominic was one of the many celebrities in attendance and she was the center of attraction at the event.

The wife of Fidelis Anosike stole the spotlight as she hit the dance stage with her energetic dance moves.

In a video uploaded by celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss, all eyes were on Rita Dominic as she rocked the dance floor.

ALSO READ:

This has elicited comments from fans as many were impressed with her dance moves.

Rita Dominic was overwhelmed with the out pour of love and prayers she received as she journeyed to forever with the love of her life, Fidelis Anosike.

After ReelDeal22 traditional wedding at Imo State on Tuesday, April 19, Rita Dominic shared video clips from the star studded event and was showered with lots of prayers and well wishes by fans, friends, colleagues and family members.

Rita Dominic now Mrs. Anosike captioned the video she posted on Instagram, “Thank You’, obviously appreciating all who turned up for her big day.