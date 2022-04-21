Rita Dominic took her fans by storm when she first shared videos of her bridal shower via Instagram on April 11, 2022.



Everyone wondered who the mystery man was, the man who literally stole the heart of one of Nigeria’s most loved actresses.



Fast forward to April 19, 2022, she had her engagement ceremony, and the man, Fidelis Anosike was unveiled.



However, many fans of the star, wondered who her husband was and what he does for a living, amongst other things.

MyNigeria has compiled a list of things you should know about the mystery man, Mr Anosike.



1. He is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Newspaper.



2. Fidelis Anosike is also the organizer of the Miss Nigeria pageant.





3. Fidelis Anosike was born in 1966. He turned 56 in 2022.



4. He studied Creative Arts at the University of Benin. He studied B.A Applied and Fine Arts from 1985 to the year 1990 and completed with second class honours and Upper-division. He also attended Harvard School in the States.



5. There are multiple reports that he is worth $2,000,000.



6. He has luxury automobiles and beautiful houses, but he doesn’t boast about his success.



7. He has seven siblings.



8. He is 6ft 0 inches.



9. His father was a police officer who died at the age of 52. His mother also passed away in 2021.



10. He is one of Rita Dominic’s sources of happiness.





