Rita Dominic is well loved by her colleagues in the movie and entertainment industry and they dropped out in their numbers to support her.

The actress held her traditional marriage to her lover Fidelis Anosike on April 19 and it was a star studded event that got people gushing online.

Rita’s colleagues like Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Chidi Mokeme, Mr Ibu, Eve Esin, Lilian Aegbai and BBNaija star, Mercy Eke painted Instagram green with their beautiful outfits.

Ini Edo, Uche Jombo and their squad stepped out in glamorous and stylish outfits.