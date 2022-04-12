Nollywood actress Rita Dominic is well on her way to becoming a married woman and many are just as excited for the film star.

The much-loved actress, who is set to marry Fidelis Anosike, in just a few days had a bridal shower attended by those in her close circle.

The event comes just a few days after the official pre-wedding photos of the husband and wife-to-be surfaced on social media to the delight of many.

We have sighted some videos from the warm and intimate bridal shower on social media.

Friends like Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Nse Ikpe-Etim among others were seen celebrating with the actress.

Senior colleagues Joke Silva and Hilda Dokubo equally joined the younger ladies to celebrate the beautiful bride-to-be.

Check out videos as seen online below: