Nollywood star, Rita Dominic, has shown off her man Fidelis Anosike, who is the publisher of Daily Times in Nigeria.

The actress shared the photos on her Instagram page to wish her followers a Merry Christmas.

Miss Dominic, who wore matching outfits with her partner, captioned the photos: “Merry Christmas” and it also came with love and kiss emojis.

We hear the two are engaged and planning a big wedding sometime next year!

