Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Prophet Isaac Owusu-Bempah has revealed why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes they won the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

According to him the opposition party will not back down on its nationwide protests because their leadership have convinced the NDC supporters that, they won the election “spiritually”.

Prophet Owusu Bempah claimed the NDC “bury 70 cows” to overturn the victory of President Akufo-Addo ahead of the December 7 polls.

“But all their plans were in vain because President Akufo-Addo’s victory had already been sealed and declared” Prophet Owusu Bempah said on Accra-based Angel FM monitored by Adomonline.com.

