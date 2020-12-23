It has emerged that the government is considering the cancellation of international flights from the United Kingdom (UK) to Ghana.

This comes on the back of the outbreak of a new coronavirus strain in the U.K which has prompted dozens of countries in the European Union and around the world to close their borders to travellers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) notes the new strain of the virus spreading in the U.K. is reported to be more infectious.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who revealed this said the situation is being monitored before any stringent measures would be taken.

RELATED:

“All cards remain on the table. Ghana has two layers of prevention for international travel but we (Government) continue to observe and if need be and some changes need to take place, it will be done accordingly,” he said.

He added: “That is why, despite the fact that we see commentary on platforms that close flights from the UK, close flights from the US, we are guided by the layers of prevention we have rolled out, but we continue to monitor the situation.”