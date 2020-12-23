Driver of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor arrested by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) formerly BNI has been released on bail.

Mr. Eric Adogla, was arrested by the BNI for his alleged involvement in the burning of markets has been released on bail.

He was released on police enquiry bail to the sum of Ghc20,000.00 with one surety.

Lawyers for the driver, Francis-Xavier Sosu and Kojogah Adawudu insisted that the arrest was unlawful because their client was not told the reason for his arrest and was not given an opportunity to have see to his lawyers.

Lawyer Kojogah Adawudu who followed the case after the arrest was denied access to the suspect.

Lawyer Sosu affirms that the unlawful arrest was a deliberate attempt by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to support their frivolous claim that the NDC is behind the market fires.

He said the NDC has no intention of causing pain to Ghanaians as a means of political action.

The suspect is to reappear on Thursday, 24th December, 2020.