The Lawyer for the driver of the NDC’s Deputy General Secretary Peter Otukonor who was arrested Monday morning in connections with recent market fires says his client is being tortured by the National Investigative Bureau.

Victor Kojogah Adawudu said he received information that his client, Eric Adoglah is being tortured to admit to certain false allegations levelled against him.

According to him, the legal counsel of the accused is yet to be informed on the offence their client has been charged with, hence, his arrest.

He narrated that after receiving the information that his client has been arrested, he went to the office of the NIB but was informed that his client had been transferred to Kawukudi.

However, upon arriving at Kawukudi Lawyer Adawudu said he was denied access to the client with the excuse that the NIB officer in question was not available at the time.

“My source of information says they are torturing him to admit to things that he ought not to and that’s what they are doing. When they went to the house my information is that they took the teaser and that is what they do.

“It is shocking that the same government who is asking for peace is intimidating persons belonging to NDC. His boss [Peter Otukonor] has been vocal so it is in a bid to get him to say something that is about his boss or something has been planted for him to say it is about my boss. We don’t know. That’s why we don’t want to conjecture.”