A 24-year-old student of the University of Cape Coast Medical School, Gifty Frimpong has been ordained minister of the gospel in the Assemblies of God Church.

Her ordination comes days after she completed a four-year intensive studies at the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary, South Campus at Kormantse in the Central Region. She is the youngest person to be ordained minister of the church.

As part of her ministerial endeavour, Pastor Gifty Frimpong is expected to undergo one-year of service at the Jehovah Jireh Assemblies of God Church at Adenta Japan Motors, near Lakeside Estates, in preparation for the work ahead.

Sacrifices

Addressing the graduating students during the ceremony, the Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Ghana, Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong Manso, acknowledged the sacrifices that both faculty and students had made over the years, especially in 2020.

“In spite of the challenges, you have weathered the fierce storm to graduate. As gospel ambassadors, you have been trained and equipped with all you need for successful ministry work.

“The seminary has given you a broad knowledge enough to allow you to adapt to a wide range of real life ministry situations,” he said.

Rev. Prof. Frimpong Manso admonished the graduands to brace themselves up for low and high moments but encouraged them not to renege in their resolve to live above reproach in serving Christ Jesus.

“I can promise you that you will never go astray or have problems with any authority, as long as you stay within the context of scripture.

“Some of you will start your ministry work from the scratch. Others may be assigned to already existing churches and yet some of you will be assisting your senior ministers.

“Some of you will pitch your tents in the urban centres and others in the rural areas. Wherever you find yourselves, I expect nothing but the best in your respective endeavours,” the superintendent said.

Rev. Prof. Frimpong Manso also urged the graduating ministers to desist from unnecessary comparison and competition and not follow charlatans.

“I mean the modern day magicians and fetish priests who are parading and masquerading the streets as prophets of God. Be true and honest men and women of God and not 419 ‘God of man’,” he stressed.

Challenges

The President of the seminary, Reverend John Kwabena Boachie, for his part, said one of the ministerial challenges of the end time was how some servants portrayed themselves as emperors and kings.

He said such ministers ruled as lords over the flocks which God entrusted into their care.

In a statement at the ordination ceremony, Pastor Frimpong thanked God for the blessing and protection given to her through the four-year training.

“I thank God for his gift of life and his mercy upon my life. I am determined to win more souls for Jesus Christ and the Kingdom of God,” she stated.

The head pastor of the Jehovah Jireh Assemblies of God Church, Reverend Dr Joyce Frimpong, who is also the mother of Gifty, said she made a promise to God that should Gifty be protected from her infant stage to adulthood, she would be offered to God to serve Him in all the days of her life.

“So Gifty has deepened her relationship with God as she begins to serve Him and win souls for His Kingdom,” she noted.