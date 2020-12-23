The Minority in Parliament says the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidate for Techiman South won the parliamentary seat by 293 votes.

According to the party, data available to them indicates that the NDC secured 50,306 votes against the NPP’s 50,013 with 919 rejected ballots.

The 293 vote margin would have made the NDC candidate, Christopher Beyere the MP-elect, according to the Minority.

The presentation was done by Deputy Minority Leader James Klutse Avedzi who gave the breakdown of the votes cast by the 128,021 eligible voters.

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu at a press conference in Parliament Tuesday accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of foul play.

“We want to see the summary of the poll. But as to what we will do, leave it to us.”

Haruna Iddrisu added that, given the evidence adduced, it is obvious the NDC has Majority in Parliament with 138 seats.

“They want to rob us of a parliamentary majority. These fatal bruises to our democratic journey will undermine our democracy” he bemoaned.