The Electoral Commission (EC) is urging the public to ignore a video in which its Chairperson, Jean Mensa is said to have declared former President John Mahama as President-elect.

The Commission in a statement maintained that, per the votes cast in the December 7 general elections, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo is President-elect.

“President-Elect of the 2020 Presidential Election having obtained more than fifty per cent of the total number of valid votes cast as enshrined in Article 63:3 of the 1992 Constitution. This declaration has subsequently been gazetted by Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL)” the statement said.

Below is the statement





