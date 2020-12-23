Chairman Wontumi may be known as a fearless and controversial politician, however, it is not clear if this had always been his career path.

This is the story of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) born Bernard Antwi Bosiako.

According to the maverick politician, it was his hope to become an Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) in London in 2001.

He said his gym instructor encouraged him to join the sport which new in the United Kingdom.

“I was the strongest guy in our gym. I was well built than almost all the wrestlers who came to train at our gym and I had the passion to do it.So my boss was preparing us for it but later I had a change of mind” he revealed.

Watch the video below: