Leader and Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, has declared himself as the spiritual father of Ghana.

According to the renowned man of God, he was born with the anointing of prophesying and feels the presence of God in his dreams.

He disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

To him, the gift gives him the ability to control the spiritual affairs in Ghana which makes him unbeatable.

“I am stronger than anybody in the spiritual realm and that is why they are hating me for no reason,” he said.

Rev Bempah also spoke about enlightenment from God which guides his ministry.

ALSO READ:

“God has enlightened me in spirit and in truth through some heavenly revelations and anyone who dares me will have to face the wrath of God,” he declared.