A trader has been killed and two others injured in what is described as a strange accident at Fumso market in the Adansi Asokwa district.

According to reports, the sprinter bus with registration number GN 4376-19 was parked after offloading tubers of yam but suddenly reversed, dragging three traders in the process.

It took a gutter for the car to screech to a halt, despite the car’s engine successfully turned off.

Mother of one of the victims told Adom News her daughter, after the accident was rushed to the New Edubiase Government Hospital but unfortunately gave up the ghost.

She added her daughter was delivered of a baby barely four months ago.

The remaining victims are in serious condition, while the driver has still not showed up to see the damages.