Fire has swept through a 12-bedroom house at New Edubiase in the Ashanti region, destroying the entire building.

The fire, which started around 6:30 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, destroyed property worth thousands of cedis while displacing its occupants.

The landlord, Kwame Razak, also lost his passport, green card and over GH¢25,000.00 in the inferno.

Though the cause of the fire is unknown, Mr Razak told Adom News Correspondent Isaac K. Normanyo he shouted for the occupants to vacate the rooms to avoid any casualty.

Despite the timely call placed to the Ghana Fire Service, he explained nothing could be salvaged from the fire since the fire was too intense.

ALSO READ:

“I called the Fire Service personnel at New Edubiase, who also called for reinforcement from Fomena but they could not douse the fire. I have lost all documents that enable me to work in New York,” he bemoaned.

Some tenants, who also spoke to Adom News, called on philanthropists and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to their aid.

Meanwhile, investigations have been launched into the cause of the fire.