The Denkyira Wawase Police had detained an 80-year-old pastor who allegedly butchered his 90-year-old wife to death and also attempted suicide at Wawase in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region.

The suspect, Kofi Prempeh, a pastor of the 12th Apostles church is currently helping the police in its investigations after he was discharged from the Twifo Praso Government Hospital for attempting to cut his throat after killing his wife.

The Central Regional Public Relations Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, said at about 3:30am on Sunday, November 8, the police received a report that the deceased, Maame Tawiah had been butchered to death by the suspect.

She said a team proceeded to the village and saw the deceased lying in a pool of blood with multiple cutlass wounds.

The body has been deposited at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital Morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, the case has been scheduled for the Magistrate’s Court in Twifo Praso on Wednesday, November 2020, DSP Oppong said.