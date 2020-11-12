The General Manager (GM) of the Eastern Corridor Zone, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), Edmond Kweku Vidjah, has stated that the first two phases of the national disinfection exercise carried out in the markets, lorry stations and other public places contributed a great deal in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He said the results manifested in the huge reduction in the number of Covid cases that hit the country in its early stages.

Thus he was confident that the ongoing third round of market disinfection in all the 16 regions would help in containing the current steady rise in Covid cases in the country.

Mr Vidjah made the observations on Thursday, [November 12, 2020] while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the third disinfection in markets in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

According to him, his outfit was expected to cover 95 markets in ten districts in the Northern Region.

“And we have more than enough logistics to carry out the task in the whole of the Northern Region. We have the atomisers, mechanical sweepers and others to do a quality job,” he indicated.

On what should be done to stem the tide of the current rising Covid-19 cases, the Zoomlion GM of Eastern Corridor Zone advised people in the Northern Region and Ghanaians as a whole to attach seriousness to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

“I am aware social distancing is practised in the markets, and there are also Veronica buckets at various points where both traders and patrons are encouraged to wash their hands. But we need to step our game if we want to see Ghana become a covid-free nation,” he noted.

Among the markets that were disinfected included the Yendi main market and Lorry station, Bimbilla market, Gushegu market, Savelugu market, Karaga market and Pishigu market. The operation will continue and end today [Friday, November 13, 2020].

It would be recalled that in March this year, when Ghana recorded its first cases of Covid-19, the government imposed a three-week partial lockdown on Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and parts of Central Region. That was immediately followed by a nationwide disinfection exercise against the virus in markets, lorry stations and public toilets by the MLGRD in partnership with Zoomlion.

Following the success chalked, the government again rolled out a second round of disinfection in an effort to sustain the gains made in the county’s quest to defeat the virus.