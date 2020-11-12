President Akufo-Addo has announced a state burial for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings who died on Thursday, November 12.

He made the comment when the family of the late ex-president officially informed him about his death at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings

The daughters of the late President, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings and Dr. Zenator Agyemang-Rawlings who is also the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle constituency were clad in black were in a sombre mood.

The other family members include: Mr. John Blagogee, spokesman,Col. Joshua Agbotui leader of the delegation, Micheal Agbotui Soussoudis, Cecilia Aholu and Captain Richard Fodjour.

Zenator Rawlings and Chief of Staff

President Akufo-Addo shocked by his passing said “I am extremely disturbed and saddened by his passage. He was not an ordinary Ghanaian…and therefore his passage has to be a matter for the Ghanaian nation”.

President Akufo-Addo directed the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare to liaise with the Rawlings family and draw up a plan for his burial.

“I know the feeling of family on such an occasion and I think that you will understand that on the death of such a man, precedence has to be given to the state of Ghana. The chief of staff will be in contact with Colonel Agbotui to make sure he’s given a befitting exit,” the President said.

The sisters with President Akufo-Addo

“I am determined to do that and his contribution to this country’s history is there for all to see. And at the end, if he’s had to leave, I think a grateful nation should show its appreciation of him in the manner that it organises his send off,” President Akufo-Addo added.