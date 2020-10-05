Self-acclaimed millionaire and businessman, Ibrahim Dauda, widely known as Ibrah One, on Sunday stormed Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah‘s church.

According to him, he was bored at home with nowhere to go and he found himself at the Glorious Word Power Ministry International.

Taking to Instagram, he shared videos of himself in the church auditorium during praise and worship session.

However, he shocked followers when he disclosed he refused to pay offertory while in the church though members were in a queue to do the needful.

To him, he did not see the essence of giving his money to a rich man of God while there are poor people on the streets suffering.

He added that he would rather use that money to slay than for such an offer.

Watch the video attached above: