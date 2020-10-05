Kuami Eugene is hoping his 2020 ‘Artiste of the Year’ win will convince people that young artistes also deserve the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards‘ (VGMA) ultimate prize.

In an interview on Evibes, the highlife artiste said that many critics expect young artistes to grow old or spend many years in the industry before they win the Artiste of the Year.

The ‘Open Gate’ hitmaker lamented that the artistes after maturing in the industry still miss out on winning the award because new talents are always coming up and others may be rooting for them instead.

MORE:

“This is not my first time winning a plague this is my first overall ‘Artiste of the Year’ award as a young artiste,” Kuami Eugene told with JoyNews’ Becky.

He stated that winning the ultimate VGMA award this year will open people’s mind to the works of his peers and award them when they deserve it – young or not.

“At the end of the day, this is all about hard work,” he said.