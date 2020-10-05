Popular Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker, has flaunted his wife in a new photo she shared on Instagram.

Vicker and his wife look very good together as they posed in the photo. The young-looking wife wore a fitting gray dress that flatters her body so well.

The actor shared the photo to wish his fans a happy new month as indicated in his caption.

READ ALSO:

Many people have reacted to the photo mainly praising them as a perfect couple.

Many people have reacted to the photo mainly praising them as a perfect couple.