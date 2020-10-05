U.S. President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated 28 years of marriage on Saturday, October 3, just a month away from a critical election in the country.

While professing their love for each other on social media, they also noted an important inflection point in the nation: Election Day. They urged Americans to register and vote on November 3.

“Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with Michelle Obama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human,” our 44th president wrote.

“This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you.”

Michelle, who expressed similar sentiments concluded her post with one request.

“28 years with this one. I love Barack Obama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do,” our forever flotus wrote. “That’s an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack.”

Happy Anniversary to The Obamas!